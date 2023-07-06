Legacy CG LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,305. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

