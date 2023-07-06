Legacy CG LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy CG LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $178.18. 1,091,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

