Legacy CG LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.74. The stock had a trading volume of 679,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,903. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.38 and its 200 day moving average is $196.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

