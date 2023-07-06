Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of LEE opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $170.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.