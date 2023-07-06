LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Up 28.2% in June

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in LCNB by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LCNB by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LCNB by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCNB by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 20,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,894. The firm has a market cap of $162.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. LCNB has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Further Reading

