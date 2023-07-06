Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Update

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,476,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRMR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 129,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,185. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

