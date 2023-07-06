Kevin Michael Mullins Sells 54,600 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTFree Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 54,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316,016 shares in the company, valued at $47,844,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 65,832 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $593,804.64.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of LFST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.82. 1,700,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

