K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.60

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.60 and traded as high as C$31.26. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$31.25, with a volume of 3,700 shares trading hands.

KBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The stock has a market cap of C$344.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.64.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$70.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.36 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.2498005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 203.39%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

