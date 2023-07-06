JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $71.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

