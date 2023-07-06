John Patrick Driscoll Acquires 5,172 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. 9,052,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,698,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

