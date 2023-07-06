Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JEF. TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,207,000 after buying an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,648,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,284,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 715.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 104,025 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

JEF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,670. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.