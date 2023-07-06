Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,343 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,059 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

