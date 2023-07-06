Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,677 shares of company stock worth $3,270,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $226.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day moving average is $194.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $228.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.