Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 947,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,976,000 after purchasing an additional 275,528 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $190.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

