Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Down 1.8 %

MTG opened at $15.70 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.70 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.