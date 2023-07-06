Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1,133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.73.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

