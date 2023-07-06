Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $124,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

