James J. Burns & Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 747,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 585,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,158. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

