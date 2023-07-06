James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,433. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

