Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.58 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.08.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.