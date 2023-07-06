iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $271.84. 394,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

