Internet Computer Price Tops $4.13 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $13.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00013657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00041699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,173,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,704,517 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

