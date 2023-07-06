International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

