International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

