Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells 1,244 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $33,214.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $91,616.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $88,715.52.

SI-BONE Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. 236,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $935.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Further Reading

