Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 7,716 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $272,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06.

PUBM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 287,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,278. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $926.05 million, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

