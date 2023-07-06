Insider Selling: Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $208,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,674,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $246,500.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $119,250.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $94,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Price Performance

NASDAQ PRST traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 491,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Presto Automation Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Presto Automation by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,614 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital raised Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

