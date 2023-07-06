Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.11, for a total value of $1,628,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,542,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MDB stock traded down $10.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.02. 1,682,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,858. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.14. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $418.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.13.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
