Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 2,197 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBFree Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,197 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $893,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,292,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $10.55 on Thursday, hitting $399.02. 1,682,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.