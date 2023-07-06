Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 2,197 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,197 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $893,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,292,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $10.55 on Thursday, hitting $399.02. 1,682,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.