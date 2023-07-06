Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells 24,846 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,443.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,274,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 42,934 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $85,438.66.

On Friday, May 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 4,534 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $8,206.54.

On Monday, May 8th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,471 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $22,631.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 16,800 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $25,872.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,800.72.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $26,416.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 371,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $634.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.47. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $207.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 362,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

