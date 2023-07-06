Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $12,318,247.92 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,153,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $12,318,247.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,361,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,304,312.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Joeben Bevirt sold 662,431 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $4,809,249.06.

On Friday, June 16th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,066,117 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $8,081,166.86.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55.

NYSE JOBY opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.11.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

