Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $32,156.25.

On Friday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $71,538.10.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $66,542.85.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.34. 351,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,833. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -125.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 111,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

