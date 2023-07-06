Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells 9,133 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $81,101.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $83,932.27.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $83,292.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $81,192.37.

On Friday, May 5th, Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28.

On Monday, May 8th, Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $153,387.78.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,268. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

