Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells 2,083 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Free Report) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $42,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,228.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ForgeRock Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE FORG traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 386,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.01. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.55 million. Analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
