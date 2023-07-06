Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells 26,883 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.61. The company had a trading volume of 487,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,344. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.95.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

