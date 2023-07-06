Insider Buying: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Acquires 79 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Free Report) insider Stephen R. Billingham purchased 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £269.39 ($341.91).

Shares of LON BBY traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 331.40 ($4.21). 778,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,569. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 251.80 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 401.20 ($5.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.17, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 368.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 362.73.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

