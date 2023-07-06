Insider Buying: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Acquires 79 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Free Report) insider Stephen R. Billingham purchased 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £269.39 ($341.91).
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
Shares of LON BBY traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 331.40 ($4.21). 778,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,569. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 251.80 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 401.20 ($5.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.17, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 368.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 362.73.
About Balfour Beatty
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Balfour Beatty
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.