Insider Buying: ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Director Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) Director Duncan Moore purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Duncan Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Duncan Moore purchased 10,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Duncan Moore purchased 20,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,164,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.46% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

