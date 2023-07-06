Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Short Interest Down 24.0% in June

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IOAC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. Innovative International Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

