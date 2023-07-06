Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Sells $265,000.00 in Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,647,242 shares in the company, valued at $29,930,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Information Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on III. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

