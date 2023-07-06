Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Sells $265,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIFree Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,647,242 shares in the company, valued at $29,930,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Information Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIFree Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on III. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

