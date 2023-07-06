IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 104.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 473 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 125.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $104.10 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $115.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

