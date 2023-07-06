ICON (ICX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.10 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. ICON has a market capitalization of $208.11 million and $11.10 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,878,100 coins and its circulating supply is 960,878,072 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

