ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ICC

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. ICC accounts for about 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ICC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

ICC Stock Performance

Shares of ICC stock remained flat at $15.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070. ICC has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter.

About ICC

(Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

