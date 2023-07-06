HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.43) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 55.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.84) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, June 26th. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 763.55 ($9.69) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 726.69 ($9.22).

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBA traded down GBX 10.82 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 611.08 ($7.76). The company had a trading volume of 16,248,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,222,102. The company has a market capitalization of £121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 694.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.30). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 605.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 586.83.

Insider Transactions at HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery acquired 31,962 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.62) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($243,396.37). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

