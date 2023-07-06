Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 7,803 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $743,469.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.67. 52,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,724. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $574.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

