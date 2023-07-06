Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Free Report

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.