Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Down 25.5% in June

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 659,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. 232,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,184. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

