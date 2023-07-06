Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $202.91. 691,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,903. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.38 and its 200 day moving average is $196.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

