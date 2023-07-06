Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 651,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 646,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Holley last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.98 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Holley in the first quarter worth $32,000. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

