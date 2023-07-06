Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $210,003.64 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $210,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29.

On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Dudum sold 2,009 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $18,161.36.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

