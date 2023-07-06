Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 343,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hillstream BioPharma Trading Up 2.4 %
Hillstream BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 71,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,409. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.05. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillstream BioPharma will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hillstream BioPharma
About Hillstream BioPharma
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
