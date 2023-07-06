Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 343,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hillstream BioPharma Trading Up 2.4 %

Hillstream BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 71,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,409. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.05. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillstream BioPharma will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hillstream BioPharma

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillstream BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

